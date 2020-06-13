RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other RF Industries news, Director Gerald T. Garland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $139,358.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

