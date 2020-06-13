Robert W. Baird Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLJ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.03.

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,155. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,618,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 791,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,191,000 after acquiring an additional 951,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,647,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

