Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

RCKT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 360,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,958. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $12,006,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

