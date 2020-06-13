Rosenblatt Securities Trims 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price to $15.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.71.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 4,062,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.