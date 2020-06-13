Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,521,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.18% of Kansas City Southern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,777. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. UBS Group lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

