Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 231.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 916,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 640,349 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $27,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 1,472,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,754. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.