Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 119,563 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Graphic Packaging worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 207,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after buying an additional 1,231,155 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.