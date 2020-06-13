Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 22,421 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 109.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,953 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after acquiring an additional 921,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,424. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

