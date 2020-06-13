Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,514 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of LiveRamp worth $27,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

NYSE RAMP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 667,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,276. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.