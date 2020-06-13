Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 710,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.30. 540,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,080. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.21. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.