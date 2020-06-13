Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $113.33. 1,825,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

