Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,326 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $25,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,951,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after buying an additional 438,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after buying an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

