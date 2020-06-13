Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497,495 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GLUU. UBS Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $117,403.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $819,958.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $554,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 538,845 shares of company stock worth $5,333,813 in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,285,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,771. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.