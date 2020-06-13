Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 118.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 307,234 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of Westrock worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Westrock by 297.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 147,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Westrock by 17.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Westrock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 688,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of WRK traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Westrock’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.