Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,902 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of CommVault Systems worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 763.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. 423,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -298.28, a P/E/G ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

