Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $18.77 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,490 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 56.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after buying an additional 370,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after buying an additional 363,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after buying an additional 270,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after buying an additional 205,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 179,176 shares during the last quarter.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,023. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

