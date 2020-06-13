Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $20.57 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,759 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.85% of MasTec worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,011. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

