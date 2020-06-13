Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,292 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.07% of Itron worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Itron by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Itron by 2,944.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Itron by 331.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ITRI. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.72. 278,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

