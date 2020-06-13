Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $24.86 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,019 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.27. 2,023,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.76 and its 200 day moving average is $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

