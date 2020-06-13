Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $26.77 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.28% of Everest Re Group worth $26,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 532.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,533. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.