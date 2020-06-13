Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $71.71 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,889 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,668,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average is $143.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

