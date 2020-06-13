Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.38% of Ciena worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $17,177,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,614 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.76. 1,649,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,951. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,231 shares of company stock worth $1,838,864 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

