Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,017 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.39% of Douglas Emmett worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 35,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.