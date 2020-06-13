Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 180,974 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,098,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,963. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

