Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,621 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.39% of Lamar Advertising worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 976,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,462. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

