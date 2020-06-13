Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 30,862 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.06% of Lithia Motors worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,703. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

