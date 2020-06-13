Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,254,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.72% of Avaya as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avaya by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Avaya by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 7,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 2,036,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,111. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

