Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $21,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in UniFirst by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in UniFirst by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UNF. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.24. 101,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

