Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $24,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 2,000.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RealPage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 532,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,346. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,250,264.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 660,283 shares of company stock worth $42,056,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

