Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.31% of PRA Health Sciences worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 558,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,028. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

