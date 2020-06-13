Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 10,721 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.33. 296,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average of $231.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

