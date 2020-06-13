Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 12,981 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. 5,590,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,338 shares of company stock worth $13,813,988. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.