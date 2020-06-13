Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 14,581 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth $3,819,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.60. 530,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.