Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 159,652 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 159,652 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 69.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,417.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 197,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 184,070 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 2,633,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,935. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

