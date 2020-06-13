Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 19,489 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 433,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

