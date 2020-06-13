Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 20,215 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.40. 476,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,221. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.75.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

