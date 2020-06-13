Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 20,252 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,252 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,570,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 139,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.80. 271,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,445. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.87. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.