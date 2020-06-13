Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 205,516 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 205,516 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 4,449,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

