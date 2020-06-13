Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 25,496 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,496 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,271,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.49. 1,071,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.