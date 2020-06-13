Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 27,963 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,963 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.63% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 44.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KALU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $112,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,254 shares of company stock worth $637,813. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 139,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.05. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

