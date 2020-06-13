Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,912 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.87. 1,774,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,647. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

