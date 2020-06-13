Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,109 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $23,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany stock traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.28. 68,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.52. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 150.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

