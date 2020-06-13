Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,837 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after acquiring an additional 237,080 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.40.

TFX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.25. The company had a trading volume of 198,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

