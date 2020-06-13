Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 54,880 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,880 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,960,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,525 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 691,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,295. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

