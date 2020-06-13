Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 64,175 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 623,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,175 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $22,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 259,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,480. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,655 shares of company stock worth $1,968,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

