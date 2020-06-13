Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 70,844 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,844 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.93% of Merit Medical Systems worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 100.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,232,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,304 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $220,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,600. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of MMSI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.89. 435,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,947. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

