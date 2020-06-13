Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 71,715 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,715 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. 974,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,406. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

