Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 77,974 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,974 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Syneos Health worth $25,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. 717,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.