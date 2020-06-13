Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 82,476 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,476 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.37% of Nuance Communications worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 58,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NUAN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,178,008.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,134 shares of company stock worth $3,031,099. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

