Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 95,774 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,030 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 95,774 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Performance Food Group worth $18,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Performance Food Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,217 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 65,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 1,374,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.